1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Magdalena

MAGDALENA, N.M. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Magdalena.

Officials say a man and a woman were shot at Sixth Street and Pine around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The woman died at the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital.

Authorities tracked the suspect to a nearby home, where he barricaded himself inside. They say they tried to get him to come out peacefully, but ended up storming the house and arresting him.

Authorities say there is no further danger to the public.

