Man dies following police shooting in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There was a heavy police presence near McMahon and Golf Course Road in northwest Albuquerque Thursday evening.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, a 40-year-old man called from the Puerta del Sol Apartments saying he had a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to negotiate with the man, who was having a mental health crisis.

Police say the man showed the gun and at least two officers opened fire.

The man then got into his vehicle and drove, but officers heard another gunshot and then the man crashed into a wall. Police say they are trying to figure out if the man shot himself in the vehicle.

The man was declared dead. Police have not released his identity at this time.

Police say they knew the man and he had to surrender all his firearms around 9 or 10 months ago because of New Mexico’s red flag laws. He had previously led them on a chase through the city.

Officials with Lovelace Health System say their nearby hospital was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday, which has since been lifted.

UPDATE: expecting update from police in 10. Officer shot someone near McMahon west of Golf Course. Witnesses say it happened in the Puerto Del Sol apartment complex parking lot. No officers injured. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/8MZKZEHod3 — Kassi Foote (@kassi_foote) February 2, 2024