1 in critical condition following Santa Fe shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police were called to a shooting early Tuesday morning, around 6:30 a.m.

Police say witnesses in the area of Paseo De La Conquistadora and Camino Alire heard gunshots and then found a man shot on the ground next to an unoccupied vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Information is limited at this time. Police have not released any details about a possible suspect or motive.

If anyone has information, contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710.