1 officer, 2 suspects injured following Santa Fe police shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities are investigating a police shooting involving the Santa Fe Police Department.
According to New Mexico State Police, one officer and two suspects are injured. The officer’s injuries are not life-threatening. The suspects have been taken to the hospital.
Information is limited at this time.
NMSP investigating OIS at 2414 Verde De Encanto involving Santa Fe Police Dept. 1 officer injured non-life threatening injuries. 2 suspects injured, receiving medical attention at local hospital, conditions unknown. More information via press release when available. pic.twitter.com/UFTvYj8gUU— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 11, 2024