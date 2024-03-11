1 officer, 2 suspects injured following Santa Fe police shooting

By KOB

SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities are investigating a police shooting involving the Santa Fe Police Department.

According to New Mexico State Police, one officer and two suspects are injured. The officer’s injuries are not life-threatening. The suspects have been taken to the hospital.

Information is limited at this time.

