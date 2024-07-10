1 suspect arrested for armed robberies, police search for second suspect

Police say a couple of local shoppers faced more than deals during recent trips to Sam's Club and Costco in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a couple of local shoppers faced more than deals during recent trips to Sam’s Club and Costco in Albuquerque.

On May 3, a woman called police from a Sam’s Club in northeast Albuquerque after a woman allegedly attacked her and stole her purse.

Investigators say the victim was knocked to the ground, fracturing her shoulder. Meanwhile, the suspects drove away with her purse, including several credit cards.

Police say the suspects used the cards at a local Walmart and other stores within minutes.

Less than two weeks later, another woman called police from the parking lot of a Costco in northeast Albuquerque. She had a similar story.

The victim reportedly told police a woman jumped out of the backseat of a car and tried to grab her purse. She said it was wrapped around her wrist so the suspect dragged her a few feet until the purse came free.

First responders believed the victim dislocated her shoulder. She reported the suspect used one of her cards at a local Target just minutes later before she could cancel it.

Investigators back-tracked through the transactions. They also obtained surveillance video from at least four Albuquerque stores.

With the help of facial recognition technology, investigators knew they were looking for Bethanie Montano and Andrey Rojas.

Police say they spotted both of them in surveillance video from multiple stores. Then, they put out arrest warrants in late-May.

Officers arrested Montano this week. Police say she was caught trying to steal from a grocery store. She appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and prosecutors filed a motion to keep her in jail.

Police are still looking for Rojas. Court documents indicate both Rojas and Montano have a lengthy criminal history, involving stealing cars and assault.