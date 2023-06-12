10K Fire burning in the Sandia Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A small fire is burning in the Sandia Mountains as of Monday afternoon.

The 10K Fire is estimated to be less than one acre in size as of 2 p.m. Monday. It’s west of the 10K Trail, and east of the Ellis Trailhead.

The fire is 0% contained. Firefighters from Bernalillo County, Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Cibola National Forest are all on scene.

Officials said the fire is threatening communication towers on the Sandia Crest, but is not threatening any communities. There are no evacuations in effect.

The smoke from the fire may be visible in the surrounding areas of Tijeras, Edgewood, Moriarty and Albuquerque.

