11-year-old boy recovering after assault at NW Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A local mother says her son was enjoying a bike ride with a friend at the park when he crossed paths with the wrong person.

An encounter with a stranger left her son with some pretty serious injuries.

Kristin Dawe says her 11-year-old son was assaulted by a man. He told police it happened after he and his friend were riding their bikes through a park.

“They just were riding around and around, just kind of having fun,” said Dawe.

She said she wanted her 11-year-old son to enjoy the sunshine this weekend. She dropped him off to ride bikes with a friend at Paradise Skies Park near Unser and McMahon. Then, she got a call she never expected.

“I think that there’s just moments where I still can’t believe it’s real,” Dawe said.

She says the park was filled with police and paramedics when she came to get her son. She told police a man yelled at them for disrupting a soccer game, and then grabbed the 11-year-old boy off his bike and threw him on the ground.

“There’s moments where I still cannot believe that my child has a broken arm, because of another person,” Dawe said.

Dawe’s son was taken to the hospital with a broken radius and a concussion. While she still can’t believe he was injured this way, she says what’s worse is this happened in her lifelong neighborhood.

“I grew up in this neighborhood. I used to ride my bike all over the place, up even to the stores, to the parks, you know, friends and I were there,” Dawe said.

Neighbors say they were shocked to hear about it too.

“Horrified. But I must say there’s a part of me that’s not surprised because we have been having, I don’t live very many houses away, and I keep a close look on this park,” said Kat, who lives nearby.

Dawe says she wants to see surveillance cameras added to city parks for incidents like this to help track down the suspects.

Even though her son is on the mend, she says it has her thinking twice about weekend bike rides.

“Unfortunately, it’s made me rethink if I let my child go somewhere without there being another adult, typically at 11, 12, 13 years old, they can go around the corner from the house and ride their bike, but now I’d have to rethink that as a parent, if this is kind of where we’re turning that corner in a society,” Dawe said.

Dawe says she’s already made a police report and is waiting for an update from the Albuquerque Police Department.

Her son described the man as being in his late twenties or early 30s, with a snake tattoo on his neck and dark hair.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police.