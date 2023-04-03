13-year-old artist brings New Mexico and family flavor to Isotopes’ new mural

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tobias Sanchez created a brand-new mural for the Isotopes – just in time for their home opener. He included lots of New Mexico flavor to his art work with a family touch.

The 13-year-old Albuquerque native has been drawing, and painting since he was a toddler.

His mural is located at the “Craft Corner” near the right field foul pole.

Isotopes play the Salt Lake Bees in their home opener Tuesday April 4th 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Isotopes Park.

If you’d like to see more of Tobias Sanchez’s art work, check out his Instagram page: @tobaismorrisonsanchez.