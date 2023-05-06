15,000+ pack Isotopes Park for Cinco de Mayo celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 15,000 people packed Isotopes Park for their Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday night. That’s the sixth-largest turnout of fans ever for the Isotopes.

Fans started arriving to the park as early at 8:30 a.m. – more than 10 hours before the first pitch.

They were waiting for their new limited-edition Mariachi jerseys. That was only one of the reasons – Al Hurricane Jr. also performed.

Click on the video above for the full story. The Mariachis, unfortunately, fell short on the field and lost 9-8.