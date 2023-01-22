19th annual Sandia Snow Shoe Classic returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The conditions were perfect for the 19th Annual Sandia Snow Shoe Classic on Saturday morning.

The racecourse spanned about three miles and included giveaways and cash prizes for top finishers.

Proceeds from the event help support the “Friends of the Sandia Mountains,” a group that helps maintain the trails.

More importantly, organizers say the race is really about getting folks outdoors.

“‘It’s not really a moneymaker for us, we want to be of community service, and we’re doing this to build community spirit in albuquerque,” said Mike Madden, race director and president of Friends of the Sandia Mountains.