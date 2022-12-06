2 arrested after leading Santa Fe police on chase in stolen truck

SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe police released an edited version of lapel and dash camera video showing a dramatic end to a police pursuit.

Kristian Dominguez and Edward Lucio were arrested Sunday after leading police on a chase through Santa Fe.

Police say it started at the Riverside Mobile Home Park. Officers were reportedly called about a stolen truck.

Video released by the Santa Fe Police Department shows the first encounter. The edited video compressed 30-minute chase into seven minutes.

In the video, officers use “stop” sticks to deflate the tires on the truck as it exits the mobile home community.

A chase follows, getting progressively slower as the two passenger side tires deflate, and eventually break apart.

Eventually, state police officers move in and perform a pit maneuver to disable the stolen truck. Two men and a woman get out.

“We got ’em, we ’em we got both.”

Police move in and get them all in cuffs.

“Give me your hands, give me your hands.”

Police say after an interview the woman is not being charged with anything. Officers say inside the truck they found a stolen gun, and cocaine.

Both Dominguez and Lucio are facing charges related to the stolen gun, the drugs, and running from the cops.

Only Dominguez is charged with stealing the truck. He was reportedly also driving on a suspended license.