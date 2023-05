CLOVIS, N.M. — Multiple agencies, including a crimes unit, are looking into a house fire in Clovis Wednesday that killed two children.

Clovis police say this happened along Axtell Street before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers tried to get in to save the children, but the fire and smoke were too intense.

Anyone with information about this house fire is asked to call Clovis Police at 575-769-1921, or the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.