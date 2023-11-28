2 murder suspects in drug deal shooting appear in court

The fallout from a drug deal gone wrong continued to play out in an Albuquerque courtroom.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The fallout from a drug deal gone wrong continued to play out in an Albuquerque courtroom.

Richard Anderson made his first appearance in court Monday. He’s accused of shooting Nicolas Candelaria at a home in the Barelas neighborhood.

Police say Anderson and Lanise Padilla tried to take a gram of cocaine from the victim.

Both suspects are facing murder charges.

Anderson will be in jail until a judge decides whether or not he’ll stay locked up until his trial.