2 New Mexico students to perform on Broadway this summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nori Little and Breton Sego may not know exactly what they want to be when they grow up, but they do know they’ll perform on Broadway before they graduate high school.

“This is our seventh set of kids, two students going to New York – getting opportunities they wouldn’t have otherwise without this program,” said Terry Davis, co-executive director of the New Mexico High School Musical Theatre Awards.

The two Enchantment Award recipients competed against 20 other talented thespians across the state.

Little is a sophomore from Albuquerque Academy and Sego is a junior from Rio Rancho High School. Sego is also the first from his city to receive the award.

The experience also opens doors to multiple New York scholarships, with an audition during their final night in New York in front of casting directors, producers and performing artists.

“We’ve already had three students win a total of $9,000 in scholarships in New York. So we’re, we’re ecstatic that that’s a possibility for them,” Davis said. “And they get professional opportunities out of the deal.”

