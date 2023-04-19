2 NMSU basketball players allege sexual assault in new lawsuit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Hazing allegations led New Mexico State University officials to announce the suspension of the men’s basketball team earlier this year.

Now, a lawsuit has been filed on behalf of two NMSU basketball players who claim they were sexually assaulted by teammates during the last season. They are suing the university, two coaches, and three former players.

In the lawsuit, the players said the coaching staff did nothing after it was reported. Furthermore, one of the sexual assaults reportedly happened on a team bus – with coaches present.

Tommy Lopez is looking into these accusations and what we know about possible criminal charges. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.