2 teens accused of shooting at police to remain in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Tuesday, the 14 and 16-year-old boys accused of shooting at Albuquerque police officers faced a judge.

Now, both of the teens are facing multiple serious charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Police say this all started when they were called out to a shots fired call last Friday along Central near Old Coors.

When officers arrived, that’s when they say the teens fired shots at the windshield of a squad car. No officers were hurt, and both teens were arrested.

Tuesday in court, the judge presiding over this case, and a state prosecutor, shared some strong words about this type of violence in our community.

“There’s too many kids with too many guns, and they’re actually firing them, and too many firing them at each other and at others. and it’s the most dangerous situation I can imagine,” said the judge.

“Gun violence amongst our youth is out of control, it’s something we all need to get a handle on. We see this so often that something we’re desensitized to it,” said Deputy District Attorney Diana Garcia.

Both teens will stay in custody during their judicial process.