2 teens arrested after allegedly shooting at Albuquerque police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two teenage boys are in custody after Albuquerque police say they shot at detectives.

It happened on Friday afternoon when police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 5404 Central Avenue SW around 12:51 p.m..

Police say officers saw two people matching the description of the suspects running on Dolores Road SW.

According to APD, the two suspects fired shots at the officers, and struck the windshield of their car.

Police later found one of the teens hiding in a back yard. The teen reportedly dropped his handgun and surrendered.

The second teen was found at his home nearby, and was arrested without incident.

No one was injured, and no officers fired their weapons.

The 14 and 16-year-old boys are facing several gun charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.