2 teens arrested following West Side crash, pursuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD’s helicopter took to the sky to search for two young suspects Thursday morning after they caused chaos and crashed into a cement wall in a Taylor Ranch neighborhood.

Residents at the BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque, an assisted living facility, were put under lockdown after a black van swerved across Montaño and crashed into a wall. Two suspects got out of the car and ran in opposite directions, sending the neighborhood into a panic.

“They were shouting, everybody stay inside,” said Tammy Castillo.

Police were telling people to stay inside as they looked for the two possibly armed suspects.

“We were shutting windows, making sure doors were locked, and when I got to the exit of our backdoor, somebody was standing right there in a red shirt,” Castillo said.

She called her boss, who then called 911.

“We overheard dogs and somebody shouting, put your hands up, so as we heard that, we were by the window, and saw the suspect walking backwards right here right in front of the building,” Castillo said.

Many neighbors were surprised to see such a young person being hauled away in handcuffs.

KOB 4 reached out to APD to figure out what started this chase, but we are still waiting to hear back.