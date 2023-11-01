2023 Regular Local Election: One week out, here’s what you need to know

Voters across the state have some big decisions. Local elections are sneaking up on us, just one week away.

From city council to school board positions, and even some county-wide issues, it might be an off-year election but there is still plenty on the ballot. Across the metro, many local elections are happening.

Los Ranchos and Tijeras residents will both be voting for a mayor. Then half of Albuquerque’s city council seats are up for election including downtown, the Northeast Heights, and southeast parts of town. Plus, three school board seats are also on the ballot.

But that’s not the only educational issue that’s up for a vote – APS is asking for mill levy funding extension to 2030.

“There is no tax increase it just maintains what currently exists and that money is used for maintenance and improvements to our current school buildings,” APS Superintendent Scott Elder said.

Maintenance including HVAC systems, plumbing, fencing, and security systems.

Other funding issues that will appear on the ballot include parks and rec bonds, water system modernization, and a street and transportation bond.

And thanks to a new law in our state, you don’t even need to register ahead of time.

“If you are not yet registered to vote it’s not too late with the new option to register and vote on the same day this applies to both early voting and on election day,” Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said.

Early voting goes until Nov. 4. Most polling places are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then on Election Day, all voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For your one-stop shop on voting information, click here.