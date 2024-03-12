2024 state basketball tournament kicks off

Families from across the state are in Albuquerque, cheering on their favorite basketball teams for the annual New Mexico State Tournament.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Families from across the state are in Albuquerque cheering on their favorite basketball teams in the annual New Mexico state tournament. Thousands are expected to come out for the five-day event.

It’s still early but Sandia, Volcano Vista, Navajo Prep, and Saint Michael’s are all leading their individual groups.

On Tuesday, the girls teams in four groups kicked things off. Two of the groups are playing at The Pit.

Right now, Farmington and Organ Mountain are playing. Each group has 16 teams.

While families are cheering the players on, all of us in Albuquerque are feeling that impact.

Visit ABQ says 4,000 people are expected to come out for the five-day tournament. They’re expected to spend more than $2 million while they’re in town. Some of the things they’ll be spending money on include local stores and restaurants.

KOB 4 spoke to some families who came out Tuesday. Taris and Taylor Rippee were cheering on their sister after both of them were in this very tournament playing for Portales. They both plan to take advantage of being in Albuquerque after the game.

“Maybe some shopping if we have time. Yeah, and eating somewhere good. Good food,” said Taris and Taylor. “We’re hoping for the win. They play Gallup and Gallup is ranked higher, but we’ll see what happens.”

In the end, Portales lost to Gallup, 66-56.

We also spoke to a father after his daughter’s team lost. She plays for the Bloomfield Bobcats. He told us it came down to the wire. St. Pius scored four points in overtime, beating the Bobcats 40-36.

They still plan to make the most of their time here in Albuquerque, though.

“We’ll probably go check out the mall and whatever restaurant that they have that we don’t have in Bloomfield area and Farmington area,” said Johnny Russell.

The tournament will continue today and Wednesday with quarterfinals for both the boys and girls teams. Semifinals are Thursday and Friday. Finals will be Friday and Saturday.