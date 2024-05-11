2nd Judicial District Court unlikely to release ankle monitor data

The next punch has been thrown in the fight over GPS ankle monitor data. The question is – are we, the public, entitled to know how suspected criminals are violating GPS restrictions?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The next punch has been thrown in the fight over GPS ankle monitor data. The question is – are we, the public, entitled to know how suspected criminals are violating GPS restrictions?

The answer to that question depends on who you ask.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez gave the 2nd Judicial District Court a deadline of May 15 to turn over records related to GPS ankle monitor violations. Torrez says it’s a public safety matter and the public needs the data to ensure accountability.

On Friday, the court responded and said that’s not what the law says.

A letter from the 2nd Judicial District executive officer says GPS data is not public – because lawmakers didn’t spell out what they meant by the word “data.” The court says it is off limits, regardless of the attorney general’s interpretation of the law.

The court told the attorney general that they appreciate his passion for the pretrial services program – adding what they do to help people in the criminal justice system is generally misunderstood.

Torrez was in Las Cruces Friday. KOB 4 reached out to him, and a spokesperson said they got the letter and they are reviewing it.

MORE: