3 arrested for Tuesday night crime spree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested three young men who now face multiple charges for several reportedly armed carjackings Tuesday in southwest Albuquerque.

Two 17-year-old boys and 18-year-old Malachi Crockett were arrested and charged by police for the alleged crime spree.

Investigators say it began near a park, west of Unser and Tower, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A group of young, armed men allegedly car-jacked a white car.

Then, a woman driving her truck near Westgate Community Park saw two men exit the white car and carjack someone in their SUV. The white car then chased her truck down and cornered her.

As two men from the white car reportedly came toward her truck, she crashed into another truck, then took off toward a side street. She told police an SUV came at her before crashing. Then, people exited the SUV with guns drawn toward her.

The woman said she turned around and sped down the street, with the white car chasing her. Then, her truck got loose and wrecked into a home. She luckily ran to safety and reported the incident to a police officer.

Police responded to the area near the Westgate Community Park. They found an unoccupied SUV crashed into a wall outside of a home and a garage with bullet holes in the door. Near there, police found a crashed truck and another home hit with bullets.

The last carjacking happened along Gibson, between Snow Vista Boulevard and Unser. A white Nissan with a flat tire cornered a woman’s red Chevrolet at the intersection. The woman exited her car, keys on hand and prepared to help the people in the white car. Then, three armed men exited the car and ordered her to drop the keys.

The three people took off in the white car and the red Chevrolet.

Two people last saw the white car near the intersection of Delgado Drive and Cerrillos Road, close to an elementary school. They saw a young man exit a heavily-damaged, white car and carjack their car. Then, as he reached for the door handle, they sped off.

Police later found the red Chevrolet traveling eastbound on Central near 47th and began chasing it. They turned at Atrisco and went south, beyond Bridge Boulevard. Then, the pursuit ended near Atrisco and Aragon where the car crashed.

Police detained four people. One of them was released but the other three were arrested.

One of the three, 18-year-old Malachi Crockett, is charged with three counts each:

Armed robbery

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon