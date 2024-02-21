3 joint resolutions headed to this year’s ballot

All joint resolutions that make it out of the Roundhouse have to be put on the ballot during the next general election.

This year, the Legislature passed three joint resolutions: one dealing with land jurisdiction at Kirkland Air Force Base, another making changes to the Judicial Nominating Commission, and one dealing with who sets salaries for county officials.

HOUSE JOINT RESOLUTION 11

If passed, this resolution would give the state and federal government joint jurisdiction over 70 acres of Kirkland Air Force Base to build hotels and retail stores.

The goal is to use this underutilized land for economic development.

It would also allow them to move fencing to create greater accessibility between the base and the community.

SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION 1

This resolution would change the makeup of our state’s judicial nomination commission.

Currently, the commission is chaired by the dean of UNM’s School of Law.

If passed, the chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court would now designate a new chair of the commission. That can include a current or former Supreme Court justice.

SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION 16

For years, the state Legislature has been the one to set the salaries of county officials. But this joint resolution would give that authority back to the individual counties.

If passed, county commissioners would handle the salaries moving forward.

All three of these joint resolutions will be on the next general election ballot, which is on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.