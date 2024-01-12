3 teens charged following ‘major disturbance’ at Juvenile Detention Center

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has been investigating a major disturbance that happened at the Juvenile Detention Center on Christmas Day.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a major disturbance that happened at the Juvenile Detention Center on Christmas Day.

According to BSO, 13 juveniles were involved – all between 14 and 18 years old. They reportedly locked themselves in one pod and actively negotiated with law enforcement for hours.

Initially, BCSO considered charging all the inmates involved, but they have decided to pursue a more selective and informed approach.

The sheriff’s office has filed the following charges:

A 16-year-old male was charged with assault on a jail, criminal damage to property, tampering with evidence, possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, and false imprisonment.

A 17-year-old male was charged with assault on a jail, criminal damage to property, conspiracy to commit unlawful assault on a jail, tampering with evidence, assault/ battery on health care personnel, and false imprisonment.

Another 17-year-old male was charged with similar offenses, including assault on a jail, criminal damage to property, conspiracy to commit unlawful assault on a jail and false imprisonment.

BCSO says the disturbance led to considerable damage to the JDC property, estimated at over $100,000.

“The sheriff’s office is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all facilities under its jurisdiction and is taking this incident very seriously. We are also assisting JDC in reviewing its protocols and procedures to prevent such incidents in the future,” Jayme Fuller-Gonzales, BCSO spokesperson, said in a statement.

The investigation into the disturbance and additional potential crimes is ongoing.

Employees, advocates, and parents of incarcerated teens have all raised concerns about conditions inside the detention center.

One employee told KOB 4 that the staff has been warning about the potential for a riot, injuries, or death for months now, but says their concerns have gone unanswered.

