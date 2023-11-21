3 US Forest Service trucks stolen from ranger station in Cuba

Someone stole three U.S. Forest Service trucks from the ranger station in Cuba.

CUBA, N.M. – Someone stole three U.S. Forest Service trucks from the ranger station in Cuba.

Lt. John Castenada with the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says it happened overnight Saturday.

Employees discovered the trucks were gone when they got to work Sunday afternoon.

When KOB 4 went to the ranger station in Cuba Monday, the emergency vehicles were parked behind locked, and gated fences with “no trespassing” signs.

Castenada couldn’t tell us how many people were involved in the heist, but says they broke into the gate and drove off in three trucks equipped with wild land firefighting equipment.

It was about $230,000 worth of government property.

While we were there, we didn’t see any damage to the fences or gates. There was barbed wire around the top of the fence.

Castenada says they’re still looking for the trucks.

If you have any information, call the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office.