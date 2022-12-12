3 years later, missing dog reunited with New Mexico owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A dog that went missing years ago was reunited with her family Sunday morning, and the journey she took to get back home sounds almost too good to be true.

Nearly three years ago, Harley the husky disappeared from her Los Lunas home, she was a one-year-old pup and her family was devastated.

“Three years ago, she was taken out of my yard. We looked everywhere for her,” said Jerilynn Aragon, Harley’s owner. “We just kept looking for about a year and after a year we kind of lost hope.”

But, after years of being apart, Harley was reunited with her family at a local Denny’s in Los Lunas on Sunday.

Around three weeks ago, a Chicago city animal shelter employee found a malnourished white husky roaming around. After checking out its microchip they found out it was Harley and called her owner – Jerilynn Aragon.

How did Harley get to the windy city? That’s still a mystery. Now, she just needed a way back home and a Las Cruces dog rescue heading that way answered the call.

“We are partners with Second City K-9 Rescue out of Chicago, and our transport, we were already meeting them, and they were the ones who had Harley. So it just was a coincidence that at that time we were able to meet with them and bring her back home,” said Katie Baker, with Cherished K-9.

After some calls between a Chicago dog rescue center and Las Cruces based dog rescue – Cherished K-9 – things were looking good for the four-legged girl.

Cherished K-9 was traveling to Des Moines, Iowa to drop off some pups, and when the Chicago rescue center found out this group was from New Mexico, they knew they had to get Harley a ride back home with them somehow.

After days of scheduling, the Chicago rescue center drove Harley to Iowa where they handed her over to the Las Cruces rescue group, who drove all the way back to Los Lunas to reunite the pup and her family.

Like a scene straight out of a Christmas movie, Harley’s back home just in time for the holidays.

“Just hearing them saying that she was on her way home, everybody just started crying, and it’s kind of like the best Christmas gift you could actually get,” said Aragon.