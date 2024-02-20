35 dogs rescued in Española hoarding case

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — Española Humane officials are seeking your help after rescuing 35 dogs in a hoarding case that they say has overwhelmed their shelter.

Shelter officials say police and animal control officers called them to assist with a hoarding case involving 35 mini and micro Australian Shepherd dogs.

Several of the dogs are healthy but reportedly just “thin and scared.” One pup is both blind and deaf while another is deaf but can see.

The dogs are available for pre-adoption starting Tuesday. Then, they plan to spay and neuter the dogs Wednesday so they can go home to their new families.

If you’re interested in adoption, you’re encouraged to apply immediately on their website and/or stop by the shelter. They ask you to be patient with the team and to be considerate.

The shelter is also accepting donations. Click here to learn more.