$3M winning lottery ticket sold in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico store sold a $3 million winning ticket for the April 28 Mega Millions drawing, state lottery officials said Tuesday.

The winning ticket is reportedly the second-largest Mega Millions prize won in New Mexico, to date. The winning numbers were 18, 38, 53, 62, 64 and Mega Ball number 20.

The New Mexico Lottery sayS the player matched the first five numbers and earned $1 million. Then, the Megaplier turned their $1 million prize into a $3 million prize.

If you purchased a ticket for the April 28 Mega Millions drawing, be sure to check it and sign it. All prizes must be claimed within 90 days of the drawing – or the first business day afterward if the Lottery isn’t open for business on that 90th day.

The Mega Millions jackpot for May 2, 2023, is $52 million.