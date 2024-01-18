4 Investigates: Family of woman killed by Las Cruces police awaits justice

A week ago, the chief prosecutor in Las Cruces charged a police officer there with murder for allegedly shooting Terry Gomez in October. It's the latest in a series of deadly encounters between those who live in Las Cruces and those who are sworn to protect the community. That is something that is on the mind of Johny Gomez, the son of Terry Gomez.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A week ago, the chief prosecutor in Las Cruces charged a police officer there with murder for allegedly shooting Terry Gomez in October.

It’s the latest in a series of deadly encounters between those who live in Las Cruces and those who are sworn to protect the community.

That is something that is on the mind of Johny Gomez, the son of Terry Gomez.

Most of us who know of Terry Gomez don’t know her because she was a mom of four who was fiercely proud of them all.

We know her as the woman who endured then-Las Cruces Police Officer Felipe Hernandez’s nine-minute, foul-mouthed tirade. Hernandez berated her for having a passenger in her car who was apparently trespassing.

Eventually, she tried to leave. Hernandez killed her for it.

Prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder last week. Her son, Johny, talked with 4 Investigates before that announcement.

“I’m doing good for the most part. I’m trying to remain calm, trust the process, believe that my mom will get justice. So I’m just being patient,” he said.

There’s still a criminal trial, a civil lawsuit and so many questions from people who knew Terry.

“A lot of people do know about it. And with my brothers and my sisters being very popular with sports and just everything, it just came naturally for people to know about my mom’s situation,” Johny Gomez said.

Gomez says people are talking about Officer Brad Lunsford’s killing of Pressley Eze in 2022. Officer Christopher Smelser’s murder charge for a 2020 chokehold, too – a charge that a judge dismissed because he didn’t find intent on Smelser’s part.

“You know, we hear all of these things happening in big cities and it happens right here in our town. It makes you think a lot more about how seriously we need to take these concerns,” Gomez said.

Gomez and his family are working through memories. They share urns of his mother’s ashes, working through the anger. They’re working through how his mother, whom his friends knew, could die at the hands of an officer they knew, too.

“This man was some of my friends’ wrestling coach. Others, you know, he was a friend,” Gomez said, baffled.

It’s hard to figure out how all those ties didn’t make a connection that night – to save a life.