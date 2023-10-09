4 Investigates: Gallup deaths unprosecuted

GALLUP, N.M. – Across New Mexico, people elect the women and men who prosecute crimes on behalf of the state.

They’re called district attorneys, and the power they have to file charges – or not – changes lives.

In July, 4 Investigates told you about a Gallup family who says the DA there hasn’t come through on a promise to prosecute the death of their daughter in a car crash.

Just weeks after that, KOB 4 heard from a family in Arizona who says their experience with justice in McKinley County is tragically familiar.

