4 Investigates: Las Cruces police release video of fatal shooting

*WARNING: Viewers may find the video disturbing.*

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – For the second time in two weeks, Las Cruces Police have released video of one of their officers shooting and killing a citizen.

A video from an early morning encounter between officer Felipe Hernandez and Teresa Gomez.

Gomez and another man were in a car near the home of a friend, but within minutes, the officer launched into a profanity-laced tirade and threatened to make Gomez’s life “a living hell” before shooting her as she tried to drive away.

On Wednesday, KOB 4 heard from family members who are stunned at how the officer behaved.

Click the video above for the full story.