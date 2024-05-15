4 Investigates: Prosecutors refile charges against Edgewood man for near-deadly crash

Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Edgewood man accused of a near-deadly DWI hit-and-run crash last summer.

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Edgewood man accused of a near-deadly DWI hit-and-run crash last summer.

4 Investigates told you about this story in January. We discovered the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Santa Fe dismissed charges against Jayson Apodaca for eight months. Then, they refiled them shortly after our story aired.

It was June 2023. Edgewood police said Jayson Apodaca was drunk when he plowed into a motorcycle on Route 66.

While officers booked Apodaca, motorcyclist Eduardo Isasi lay limp on the side of the road.

“I had no idea what had happened. People were telling me I was in an accident, don’t move. Lay down,” Isasi said.

He broke his back and pelvis and crushed his ribs. Isasi spent nearly four months in the hospital.

“It’s just painful, lonely. Heartbreaking,” Isasi said about his recovery.

While he learned to walk again, prosecutors in Santa Fe dismissed the charges against the man accused of running him over.

Despite Apodaca’s truck at the scene, his mail in the car, multiple witness statements and tests showing above-the-legal-limit amount of alcohol in his system, he was free to go.

“It’s disappointing. It’s upsetting but I’ve got to focus on myself. I really can’t focus on what’s going on with that,” Isasi said about the charges in January.

Prosecutors told KOB 4 they were waiting on a crash reconstruction report – documents that just confirm what witnesses told police back in June. The driver of the truck never hit the brakes before slamming into Isasi at 84 mph.

In February 2024, the Santa Fe DA’s Office indicted Apodaca on charges related to the crash that nearly killed Isasi. While he hasn’t shown up to court, there’s a warrant out for Apodaca’s arrest.

KOB tracked Apodaca down and found him locked up in a different county for other crimes he allegedly committed while the Santa Fe DA paused his felony DWI case.

Five months and counting, he’s waiting on an evaluation to determine if he’s mentally fit to stand trial.