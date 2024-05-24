4 Investigates: Were red flags ignored by CYFD?

We hear it time and again that our children are our future, but when our children's futures are cut short, who takes accountability?

4 Investigates digs into a case that started with one instance of child abuse and grew to include years of accusations of neglect, domestic violence, and drug possession.

In the video above, Giuli Frendak takes you through every turn.