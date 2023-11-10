4 Lobo cross-country runners qualify for national championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four Lobo cross-country runners qualified for the NCAA national championships after success Friday in the regional championships.

Habtom Samuel, Lukas Kiprop and Evans Kiplagat secured their spots in the men’s national championship, while Nicola Jansen secured her spot in the women’s national championship, Friday at the NCAA Mountain Regional Championship in Lubbock, Texas.

Samuel pulled off the men’s NCAA Mountain Region Championship with a time of 28 minutes and 57.6 seconds in the 10K run.

Jansen finished second in the women’s 6K, completing it in a time of 19 minutes and 25.1 seconds and securing a berth in the national championships.

Back in the men’s 10K, Kiprop and Kiplagat finished third and fourth behind Samuel. Kiprop had a time of 29 minutes flat, while Kiplagat ran it in 29 minutes and 3.9 seconds.

The Lobo men’s team placed third as a team while the Lobo women’s team placed seventh.

The four Lobo runners now head to Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va., where the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships are happening November 18 (ticket info).

Post-race breakdown from Evans and Lukas after a big showing for the Lobo men 🐺 pic.twitter.com/lvJvn54IpE — New Mexico XC/T&F (@UNMLoboXCTF) November 10, 2023