4 New Mexico establishments, 6 chefs named as James Beard Award semifinalists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The James Beard Foundation named four New Mexico establishments and six local chefs as semifinalists for national and regional awards.

The JBF considers Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma as a part of the southwestern U.S. region. These six New Mexico chefs are semifinalists for Best Chef of the Southwest:

Christopher Bethoney, Campo at Los Poblanos, Albuquerque

Annamaria Brezna O’Brien, Dolina Cafe and Bakery, Santa Fe

Josefina Garcilazo, Chope’s, La Mesa

Marc Quinones, Level 5, Albuquerque

Steve Riley, Mesa Provisions, Albuquerque

Eduardo Rodriguez, Zacatlan, Santa Fe

These four New Mexico establishments are semifinalists for national JBF awards:

The Compound, Santa Fe – Outstanding Restaurant

“A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community.”

Alkemē, Santa Fe – Best New Restaurant

“A restaurant opened between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine that seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come, and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.”

The Burque Bakehouse, Albuquerque – Outstanding Bakery

“A baker of breads, pastries, or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community.”

Bow & Arrow Brewing Co., Albuquerque – Outstanding Bar

“A wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business, whose primary offering is beverage and that demonstrates consistent excellence in curating a selection or in the preparation of drinks, along with outstanding atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, and contributing positively to its broader community.”

The 10 New Mexico James Beard Award semifinalists will learn their fate February 28 when the JBF announces the winners.

Click here for the full list of semifinalists.