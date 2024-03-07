4 out of 5 Taos Compound suspects given life sentences

Today possibly marks the end of a story that began nearly six years ago. The Taos County five learned their fate.

Their trial was the first federal terrorism trial in our state’s history. Wednesday was sentencing day.

The Wahaaj family, Siraj and his two sisters Hujrah and Subhannah, along with Lucas Morton, received life sentences. In the federal system, that means until the end of their natural lives. The men were convicted of terrorism.

All but Siraj were convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, because Siraj is the father of Abdul Ghani-Wahahhj. He legally cannot be charged with kidnapping.

Abdul was the 3-year-old boy whose body was found wrapped in a tarp, in a tunnel found inside the compound. He was taken from his mother in Georgia.

Then, there’s Jany Leveille, who was called the ringleader of the operation at one point. She took a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

KOB 4 asked about that deal:

Ryan Laughlin: “How should people feel about her getting a 15-year plea deal, with the others serving natural life?”

“Jany Leville, as you all heard up there today, took extensive responsibility for her role, including apologizing to the co-defendants for misleading them in her own delusional beliefs,” Alex Uballez, U.S. Attorney District of New Mexico.

Lastly, we saw a notable player in this saga leave the federal courthouse Wednesday – former Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe.

Hogrefe was honored with a Medal of Valor award from the governor for safely leading the raid on the fortified compound.

He also faced criticism on the timing of that raid, and was asked: Had they raided the compound earlier, would Abdul Ghani still be alive?

Hogrefe is no longer the sheriff. But he did show up for the conclusion, nearly six years later, showing it meant something to him.

The feds said the 11 children are safe. Some had to testify, but they didn’t say more than that.