4 Your Kids: What to know about sextortion

The FBI reports sextortion cases are on the rise in New Mexico. Here is what you need to know as a parent to keep your child safe.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As a part of our ongoing “4 Your Kids: Online Safety” segments this week, we have to discuss a heavy but important topic: Sextortion.

Sextortion cases are becoming more common in New Mexico. The U.S. Attorney Alex Uballez and FBI Special Agent In-Charge Raul Bujanda have been working together to crack down on this.

They stopped by to talk about what sextortion is and how it can impact children. They also discussed the signs of it, what families can do and the resources to help parents, family members and guardians.

