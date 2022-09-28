7 groups appeal proposed Safe Outdoor Space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Seven local groups lined up Wednesday to fight the Dawn Legacy Pointe Safe Outdoor Space. The space, located at I-25 and Menaul, was the first to be approved by the city.

The groups laid out their arguments, including the Santa Barbara Martineztown Neighborhood Association and the company overseeing the Crowne Plaza Albuquerque. They are asking for the city’s Planning Department to reverse its decision to set up the Safe Outdoor Space.

A Crowne Plaza employee testified that major accounts have already cut ties with the hotel because of an increase in crime and homelessness in the area. They are worried a Safe Outdoor Space down the street will further impact business.

Part of the approval process for Safe Outdoor Spaces is for the city’s Family and Community Services Department to sign off on security and infrastructure plans.

As far as Wednesday’s appeals, city council will make the final decision.