90 for 90: Man celebrates his birthday with push-ups to match

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — They say you’re only as old as you feel. Just ask Clyde McKee.

Clyde trained to do 90 push-ups to match the milestone birthday he was celebrating. It started months ago when the 90-year-old questioned his push-up abilities. Then, he began practicing his push-ups, developing his form and endurance, all with the eventual goal of doing 90 push-ups on his 90th birthday.

The day finally came and he was ready to show off in front of family, friends and the staff at the Montebello Senior Living Community he’s a part of.

Clyde took some breaks in between – but in less than 30 minutes, he did it.

“Very proud of him and it’s just quite an inspiration. That’s what it’s about, just to show others, put your mind to it, and love others. If you focus, take care of yourself and anything is possible,” said Beth Grant, Clyde’s daughter.

Clyde was even given the “Golden Champion Award,” a brand new honor inspired by him.

“He inspired me to make a new award that I’m gonna do every year for people like him who are beating the odds,” powerlifter Teresa Espindola said.

Clyde was humble in his victory, too.

“I apologize for being a showoff, but it’s in my blood.”

He is the first to receive the Golden Champion Award from Espinolda, a powerlifter here in Albuquerque who has also overcome challenges. Learn more about that award on her website.