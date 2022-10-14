A closer look at the dangers of fentanyl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fentanyl has been around since the ’50s and is still used in hospitals today. It’s a synthetic painkiller that works like morphine.

Since the drug is not made from anything in nature, it’s much more effective at blocking pain.

A UNM professor said our brains quickly adapt to those painkillers. The longer you take the drug, the more your brain relies on it to block pain. Then once you take it away, the body starts to panic – causing withdrawal.

Leaders within the Albuquerque Police Department say they’ve seen the drug dominate crime scenes and homicide investigations for a while.

The FBI recently seized more than 1 million fentanyl pills during an Albuquerque operation – reportedly the largest fentanyl bust ever. So what do we know about the deadly drug and its impact? We’re dedicating our entire KOB 4 Nightbeat to fentanyl awareness tonight at 10.