A look ahead to tornado season in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It may be windy and dry right now in New Mexico, but severe weather season and all the risks that come with it are nearly here.

May and June are the biggest tornado months in New Mexico in terms of the number of tornado reports.

So, Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker talks about tornado frequency in New Mexico and how you can stay safe.

