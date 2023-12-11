A look at encampments near the Gateway Center

As lawsuits and changing and varying rules and stipulations dictate where homeless people can stay and how officials and law enforcement interact with them, we take a look around the area near the Gateway Center, the city's most prominent shelter.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque put a “Good Neighbor Agreement” in place after the Gateway Center got up and running, saying they would take care of encampments within a half-mile radius of the shelter. KOB 4 took a drive to see what the area looked like on Sunday, since neighbors say the city is not holding up its end of the deal.

Click on the video above for the full story.