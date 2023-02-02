A look at Steve Stucker’s legacy and what’s next

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since 1990, Steve Stucker has made KOB 4 his home. Now, as Steve looks toward retirement later this year, we have some great memories and fun to look back on.

Viewers like you who have received Steve’s information to start the day – and much more. Steve has had his hijinx and tried new things. He tried driving a stock car and a big rig, beekeeping and sparring with a star martial artist.

Of course, you can’t forget Steve’s icon status at Balloon Fiesta. Everyone knows him as “the Balloonatic” who wears the iconic hat and coat filled with all sorts of pins at New Mexico’s signature event.

Steve has also brought attention to various charities and groups. He even helped deliver needed supplies to a charity for the homeless with Al Roker.

Steve has also advocated for motorcycle rights and safety. He has also donated gallons of blood on TV and helped get thousands of kids in need a safe, warm place to sleep through his own charity, Beds 4 Kidz.

Steve has also done animal advocacy. He has featured shelter pets and viewers’ pets in his weather forecasts every Friday, alongside his own dogs.

In 2022, Steve was inducted into the Silver Circle by the Rocky Mountain Emmys for significant contributions to the community for more than 25 years.

Steve will be doing forecasts through the end of March. Then, Meteorologist Kira Miner will step in to do the forecasts while Steve tours New Mexico.

After Steve steps away, he’ll move into doing ministry full-time – but you still may see him at times.