A look back at social media trends in 2023

Social media is constantly changing and this year we saw a shift in the landscape and how people are using different platforms.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Social media is constantly changing and this year we saw a shift in the landscape and how people are using different platforms.

“Really across platforms, we have seen that short-form video has reigned supreme. I think a lot of people that felt they weren’t early adopters of TikTok, they were intimidated by short-term video, now have really dipped their toe and thriving in that area,” said Donyelle Lucero, the director of Client Services at Siarza Digital Marketing.

Lucero said people are shifting from long Facebook posts to short and sweet videos.

“You see it in tourism, you see it with micro-influencers, people can really open up their phone and discover new restaurants that they have never heard of before. Seek out events that they have never attended. Really, we see social media being kind of a search engine tool at this point,” said Lucero.

As the years go by her clients are shifting more of their budgets to get in on the trends and connect with people.

While short videos are in, one platform may be on the outs.

“We collect analytics month after month for our clients and we look at user engagement, user following, and we have seen a steady decline on X over the last several months,” she said.