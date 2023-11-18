A mystery illness in dogs is spreading across the US. Here’s what we know

Health officials are warning people about a new mystery respiratory illness affecting dogs across the country.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Health officials are warning people about a new mystery respiratory illness affecting dogs across the country.

The illness first popped up in Oregon and quickly spread to states like California and Colorado.

“With neighboring states experiencing this, it does put New Mexico at risk,” said Dr. Samantha Uhrig.

Dr. Uhrig is a veterinarian in Albuquerque. According to her, you should watch out for a cough that lasts longer than a normal respiratory disease. The illness also doesn’t respond to antibiotics.

“Some of them progressed to very severe pneumonia that requires them to be on a ventilator. In some cases, unfortunately, some dogs have died from it,” Dr. Uhrig said.

While testing is underway to determine the cause of the illness, she said they still don’t know what causes it.

With a busy travel season drawing nearer, you may plan on dropping off your dog at daycare or boarding. Dr. Uhrig says to think twice about that.

“We have a lot of people who are traveling and boarding. So, it’s really important if you’re going to be boarding your dog or taking it someplace, you want those vaccines in place at least two weeks before your dog is potentially exposed to other dogs,” Dr. Uhrig said.

Keeping your dogs away from playmates can also protect them. Also, make sure you’re staying up to date with their vaccinations.

For now, we can only rely on time and testing for any clues to solve this mystery.