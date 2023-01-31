ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll be seeing a variety of weather Tuesday in New Mexico that’ll preview what’s to come for the rest of this week.

Depending on where you are, you may be seeing some nice temperatures and sunshine – or you may be seeing cool temperatures, wind, and incoming snow and ice.

Come Wednesday, southeastern New Mexico will be a mess of sleet and snow with temperatures in the 30s. Watch out, conditions will not be good.

Steve Stucker shares what we can expect in his full forecast, in the video above.