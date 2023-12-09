A year later, family still seeking answers about deadly house party shooting

There are more questions than answers a year after a deadly shooting in Carlsbad. Family members of 21-year-old Xavier Sy Ybarra still don't know how or why he was shot.

CARLSBAD, N.M. — There are more questions than answers a year after a deadly shooting in Carlsbad. Family members of 21-year-old Xavier Sy Ybarra still don’t know how or why he was shot.

It happened the day after Thanksgiving in 2022. Carlsbad police responded to a home on Legion Street following reports of a shooting at a house party.

Partygoers told police a gun went off and they all ran. Ybarra was shot and later died from those injuries.

Since then, Ybarra’s family has been on a quest for answers – spending what money they have posting flyers and putting up a billboard pleading for help.

“Life goes on and we have to go on with our lives, but our hearts still hurt for him,” said Sylvia Trujillo, Xavier’s grandmother. “Especially because we don’t have, it’s not a closure, but a peace of mind of what really happened.”

Trujillo says they don’t understand what happened and why no one has been arrested. Police are still investigating the case, saying whatever happened may have been accidental. Police are still following leads and searching for evidence, but Trujillo is losing hope.

Brittany Costello: So even though he was there with friends, none of those friends have reached out to you?

Sylvia Trujillo: We didn’t see not a one at the funeral.

Trujillo says she doesn’t know what to do.

“I’ve done everything in my power that I can,” she said.