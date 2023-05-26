AAA: New Mexico gas prices lower than last year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – AAA says drivers will pay more at the pump this Memorial Day weekend compared to gas prices in recent weeks, but it’s not as much as they had to pay this time last year.

“Today in New Mexico, the average is $3.51 for a gallon of regular unleaded. It did go up about four cents on the week, but when you look at it, compared to last Memorial Day prices are much cheaper. In fact, about 81 cents average per gallon,” said AAA New Mexico Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Armbruster says that’s because crude oil prices have dropped since 2022, and we’re no longer feeling the effects of sanctions from the west, like we were during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

He also said the slight spike we are seeing this weekend is typical for this time of year.

“We are getting back into summertime, and we do typically see prices fluctuate around this time of year. The switch over to summer blend gasoline has already taken place. But right now we’re seeing really strong demand for travel,” Armbruster said.

That demand has pushed the national average price at the pump to $3.57 per gallon.

Farmington is seeing the highest prices in New Mexico at $3.79

Circle K had a brief fuel offer Thursday which knocked off an additional 40 cents per gallon to cut drivers even more slack ahead of the holiday.

But we talked to a man filling up before the offer kicked in.

“It’s ridiculous. You go in one place it’s $3.49 you go to another gas station down the road $3.79. You need to regulate it or something. And then they keep going up and down,” said Harry Griego.

Another man decided not to get gas Thursday afternoon and told us he’d rather wait a few hours for the discount.

For the majority who missed the three-hour window, AAA says there are plenty of other ways to save money. For example, by driving the speed limit, avoiding quick acceleration, and making sure your car’s belts, hoses and tires are in good condition.