Abandoned dog leaves behind legacy to help others

What do an emergency room doctor from Florida, the founder of an Albuquerque dog rescue, and a Gallup animal control officer have in common?

What do an emergency room doctor from Florida, the founder of an Albuquerque dog rescue, and a Gallup animal control officer have in common? One small, black and white dog named Rambo – who was powerful enough to bring multiple agencies together from thousands of miles away.

Click on the video above to learn about Rambo’s story.