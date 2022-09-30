ABQ Aloft brings Balloon Fiesta experience to metro schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Elementary school students and their families and teachers got the opportunity to experience Balloon Fiesta a day before the Fiesta began.

Albuquerque Aloft made its way to over 190 locations across the metro for the continuation of an extravaganza that began in 2005 as a way for people at schools to see inflated balloons up close and engage with the pilots and crew. Kids, especially, get to learn all about balloons and let their imaginations come to life.

Inflation took place from 6:45 to 7 a.m. with the launch from 7-7:30 a.m. Friday.

Diana Castillo made her way out to Marie M. Hughes Elementary School to show off where one of the balloons launched and to talk with a family. She was also there for the inflation and launch of the balloon there.

(KOB 4 Sports’ Brandon Ortega also showed his son the balloon at Inez Elementary)